Kansas Football suspends voluntary workouts as COVID-19 cases increase

Lawrence, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Football has decided to suspend their voluntary workouts, citing an increase in the number of cases within the program.

Of the 16 positive student-athletes, but 12 of them come from the football program. There was only one case within the program on June 20.

The athletic department is requiring all football student-athletes and staff to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those currently in isolation or quarantine will remain on their own timeline. Student-athletes will be tested again after the 14-day quarantine is over and will determine whether activities can resume.

“When we welcomed our young men back to campus a couple of weeks ago for voluntary workouts, even with the policies and procedures in place to try and protect them from becoming infected with the virus, events outside of our control has made the decision to pause these workouts necessary,” Head Coach Les Miles said in a statement.

All other sports will continue their voluntary workouts.

