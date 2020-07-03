Man injured in explosion at Hoisington home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man injured in an explosion at a Hoisington home Thursday afternoon was airlifted to a Wichita hospital.

Hoisington’s police chief said units from Hoisington and Great Bend responded to the scene where the injured man was the only person inside the home at the time of the explosion.

The chief said the Kansas fire marshal and ATF are investigating.

