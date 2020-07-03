Advertisement

Man injured in Woodson County officer-involved shooting, KBI investigating

(Police Lights)
(Police Lights)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Thursday-afternoon officer-involved shooting in Neosho Falls in Woodson County. The KBI said at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday near the pavilion at the campgrounds in Neosho Falls, two Woodson County Sheriff’s deputies fired shots that wounded 41-year-old Edward G. Bridges, of Chanute.

The KBI said Bridges was transported to the Allen County Regional Hospital, then flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

Leading up to the shooting, the KBI said officers were attempting to question people regarding a nearby vehicle that was reported stolen.

“During questioning, an altercation occurred between the deputies and an armed male subject,” the KBI said.

The KBI identified Bridges as the “armed male subject.” The deputies were not injured.

“The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting,” the agency said in a Thursday evening news release. “Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Woodson County Attorney for review.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Derby house a total loss in overnight fire

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Trevor Reichle
No one was hurt in an overnight fire near 83rd & Bluff in Derby.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

KWCH

Police investigate possible homicide in N. Wichita

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Trevor Reichle
Police are investigating a woman's death as a possible homicide after her body was found in north Wichita.

News

House fire under investigation in Derby

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Trevor Reichle
A mother and child are safe after their house caught fire in Derby overnight.

Latest News

News

9-year-girl saves brother from being hit by reckless driver

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

9-year-old girl saves little brother after reckless driver crashes through fence in S. Wichita

Updated: 7 hours ago
A reckless driver crashed through a fence in south Wichita last Friday (June 26) and nearly struck four children. Their mother said she thought the driver ran her children over when she heard them screaming. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

News

Area high school coaches adjust to mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

High school football coaches adapt summer workouts with new mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago
Wichita-area high school coaches are advised of Governor Kelly's new mask mandate and have changed routines to follow those new restrictions.

News

Roxy's Downtown among Wichita businesses implementing mask policy

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

High school football coaches adapt summer workouts with new mask mandate

Updated: 9 hours ago
Wichita-area high school football coaches are advised of Governor Kelly's new mask mandate and have adjusted summer workouts to accommodate those restrictions.