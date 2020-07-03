Man injured in Woodson County officer-involved shooting, KBI investigating

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Thursday-afternoon officer-involved shooting in Neosho Falls in Woodson County. The KBI said at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday near the pavilion at the campgrounds in Neosho Falls, two Woodson County Sheriff’s deputies fired shots that wounded 41-year-old Edward G. Bridges, of Chanute.

The KBI said Bridges was transported to the Allen County Regional Hospital, then flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

Leading up to the shooting, the KBI said officers were attempting to question people regarding a nearby vehicle that was reported stolen.

“During questioning, an altercation occurred between the deputies and an armed male subject,” the KBI said.

The KBI identified Bridges as the “armed male subject.” The deputies were not injured.

“The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting,” the agency said in a Thursday evening news release. “Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Woodson County Attorney for review.”

