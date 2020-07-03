Advertisement

Married 71 years, Ohio couple die from COVID-19 one day apart

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A family is mourning the loss of their parents, who died of COVID-19 just one day apart.

Glenn and Gertrude Richardson’s 72nd anniversary is Friday. Glenn passed away on June 1, and Gertrude passed on June 2.

They are survived by their two daughters, Gerry Broerman and Glenda Gibson.

“He could tell stories like you wouldn’t believed,” Gibson said. “Mother was quiet. She was just our mother.”

Glenn and Gertrude first met in the 1940s while attending the same church. They graduated from Anderson High School and were married in 1948.

Broerman and Gibson say their mother had been in hospice care for the last four years.

“Every night they kissed when he would put her to bed,” Broerman recalled.

The sisters say a hospice worker told the couple she had come into contact with soon who had the virus.

“And 14 days to the day she told them she had been infected, that’s when he died,” Broerman said.

The sisters say their parents held hands until the end.

“She picked up his hand and dropped it. They say her eyes bugged out of her like she knew he died at that time,” explained Broerman.

“You could tell how much they loved each other,” Broerman added.

The sisters hope their parents’ love story will galvanize others to take the virus seriously.

“Don’t doubt,” said Broerman. “It’s serious. It can happen to anyone. It doesn’t matter.”

“You think it only happens to the other person,” Gibson said. “But you’re the other person to someone else.”

Broerman and Gibson say they usually celebrate their parent’s anniversary on the Fourth of July with their two other siblings. They say that tradition will continue this year.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita Face Mask Ordinance

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Wichita city council voted 4-3 to require masks.

National

Trump to attend massive July 4th event as COVID cases soar

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Masks will not be required and social distancing will not be practiced as thousands of supporters join Trump at Mt. Rushmore.

Coronavirus

Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekend's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,

News

7 tips to stay safe while lighting fireworks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sarah Fischer, Burn Program Coordinator, wants everyone to enjoy the holiday, but do so safely.

News

Face shields increasing in popularity

Updated: 3 hours ago
While the CDC doesn’t recommend face shields as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it’s also useful because it doesn’t hide parts of the face.

Latest News

National

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier transferred

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier was transferred Friday from Bell County to McLennan County to face federal charges.

National

Singers Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly file for divorce

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
Representatives for both singers confirmed the news Friday to The Associated Press.

News

Firework tent workers educate public on how to safely use fireworks

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Hospital burn units prepare for busy 4th of July weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Face shields rising in popularity

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Cop who stopped Elijah McClain fired over chokehold photos

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By PATTY NIEBERG AND COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press
Elijah McClain’s death got new attention following nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice.