Police investigate possible homicide in N. Wichita
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found near K-96 and Hillside late Thursday night.
Police say someone traveling on the road leading back to the K-96 fishing lake saw a vehicle and a victim and called 911. When police arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.