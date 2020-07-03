Police investigate possible homicide in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found near K-96 and Hillside late Thursday night.

Police say someone traveling on the road leading back to the K-96 fishing lake saw a vehicle and a victim and called 911. When police arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.

