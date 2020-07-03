Roxy’s Downtown requiring guests to wear a mask, limiting building capacity amid governor’s mask mandate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Even though Sedgwick County has decided not to mandate Governor Laura Kelly’s order that people wear masks in public, some businesses like Roxy’s Downtown have already started enforcing wearing masks at its establishment. The business is also limiting capacity to 50 percent.

Max Wilson, the Chief Operations Officer at Roxy’s Downtown said this year has been different for them.

“”It was very interesting, especially because we had Golden Girls that were slated to go up I think two weeks after we closed.”Said Wilson.

With one of its most popular productions set to premiere last spring, Wilson said the COVID-19 Pandemic changed it all.

“It was hardest for our staff, I think restaurant staff,” said Wilson. “Because with nobody in the building to serve there was no work for them to do.”

Now that they have reopened, he said they want to do everything they can to keep business going.

That’s why they are requiring every guest attending a production at Roxy’s Downtown to wear a face mask, limiting the building’s capacity to fifty percent, providing hand sanitizing stations at every corner of the theater, disinfecting the building every night, and using social distancing signage on the floors.

“None of us are doctors, so we’re taking our advice from doctors,” said Wilson.

He said they are just trying to do what they can to keep everyone safe.

“Our effort is kind of to just remind people to be a friend to one another,” said Wilson. “To protect everybody around you because whether or not it is going to help we know it won’t hurt.”

The theater said the bar and restaurant will continue to serve guests. They are just asking people to wear their face masks as much as possible. They will also provide disposable masks to anyone who doesn’t have one. Admission will be denied to any guests who refuses to wear a mask.

"

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.