Sedgwick County sees another record of active COVID-19 cases, state nearing 16,000

COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 Cases(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas saw a jump in COVID-19 cases with 919 additional cases since Wednesday, with the number of cases now sitting at 15,919.

An additional 24 hospitalizations were reported, bringing the total up to 1,219 statewide. An additional five deaths were also reported.

While the number of tests is going up, the percentage of positive tests is also increasing slightly with 8.3%.

In Sedgwick County, there is now another record of active cases at 667. 104 new cases were also reported. There were no new deaths.

The County Commission decided to only recommend and not mandate Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide face mask order, however, the city of Wichita is holding a special meeting this afternoon to mandate it.

