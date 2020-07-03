Advertisement

Some guidance given for youth sports and mask mandate in Kansas

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you plan on watching your children play a sport this summer following Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s mandate on wearing facemasks in public, there are a few factors that come into play in regards to whether wearing a mask when you attend the games is necessary.

Among those factors with baseball and softball is where you sit, whether you’re near others. Northeast Baseball Association President Brian McGuire encourages those watching to wear a mask at games if they choose not to social distance, but says there is usually plenty of room at the fields.

“Well, the parents will be wearing masks, or they can sit six feet apart, some of them on the stands, some on chairs in the grass and stuff,” McGuire said.

He says, for the most part, players are already six feet apart in baseball. His only concern: the dugout. McGuire said he’s asking for input from parents and coaches on whether they think players should also wear masks while waiting in the dugout to bat.

Indoor sports like basketball are taking similar approaches. Friday (July 3), Wichita is hosting another MAYB tournament.

MAYB President Greg Raleigh said he wants everyone watching the games on the sidelines (not including players on the bench) to wear masks.

“If you want kids to be able to play ball, sports, whatever, I don’t think wearing a mask for an hour is too much to ask,” he said.

Raleigh said he understands why people may not want to wear a mask, but says it’s a small sacrifice to make for kids to be able to play the sport they love.

“If you tell me, my kid, my grandkid gets to do the thing she loves to do: get out and play ball, I’ll wear a mask,” he said.

Raleigh also said there again will not be bleachers at the upcoming MAYB tournament in Wichita.

He and McGuire said they’re just happy summer sports are happening this year and if wearing a mask is what it takes for that to continue, it’s worth it.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

