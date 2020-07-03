Warm, but not super hot, for our holiday weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Mark Larson says most of our state will be dry Saturday and Sunday and we'll see pretty typical July highs, in the lower 90s, for our Holiday weekend but temps likely soar back into triple-digit territory again late next week.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a fading evening storms. Overnight lows will range from the lower 60s northwest to around 70 southeast and light winds.

The Fourth will by dry, but humid, with highs in the lower 90s statewide under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky by afternoon and light winds.

Scattered showers or storms will be possible late tomorrow night into early Sunday but the activity shouldn't spark-up until most of the fireworks festivities have been wrapped-up.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 90s. More scattered storms will be possible for parts of the state Sunday night and again Monday afternoon but widespread severe weather or heavy rains are not expected.

Most of the rest of next week looks dry right now but high humidity and triple-digit temps will all be blowing back into Kansas by Wednesday then stick around through the following weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms possible. Wind: E/NE 5-10. High: 95.

Tonight: A few evening storms then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. High: 93.

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 72

Sun: High: 92 Mostly to partly cloudy, isolated overnight storms.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 71 Partly cloudy, isolated PM storms.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 70 Partly cloudy, isolated PM storms.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 72 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Fri: High: 101 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

