Wichita City Council could vote to follow Kelly’s executive order on masks

Skyline overlooking downtown Wichita
Skyline overlooking downtown Wichita(kwch)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita City Council members could vote at a special meeting Friday to follow Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order, mandating that people wear masks in public within city limits.

This comes after the Sedgwick County Commission voted not to make mask-wearing a requirement, but rather a strong recommendation. Mayor Brandon Whipple clarified Thursday that the Wichita City Council can vote to mandate the governor’s order in the city. Whipple said Wichita has done better than other cities of similar size in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sedgwick County’s mask recommendation doesn’t go far enough.

“Recommendations only blow up numbers, put us in dangerous situations,” Whipple said. “Recommendations have a disastrous impact. No one follows the recommendations.”

The Wichita City Council’s vote is set to happen at a 2 p.m. special meeting Friday. Whipple believes a majority can decide whether or not to implement a mask order. Ahead of Friday afternoon’s vote, he urges Wichitans to voice their opinions, reaching out to their city councilperson.

