Advertisement

Face mask protest held outside Wichita mayor’s home

Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A small group of protesters gathered outside of Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple’s home earlier Saturday to protest the city’s mandatory face mask ordinance.

In reaction, Whipple and his family set out a cooler of water and other beverages for the protesters and set out a sign that said, “Welcome everyone to our home, feel free to take the drinks and stay hydrated. Have a healthy and happy Fourth of July.”

The mayor shared the sign and cooler on social media, saying in part, “I love our constitution and I am thankful for the right to peacefully protest. This is Independence Day, Chelsea and I get to talk to our children about the First Amendment.”

Looks like some folks have organized a protest in front of our home today over the mask ordinance. So far the Facebook...

Posted by Brandon Whipple on Saturday, July 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local baker ‘frosting it forward’ for the Fourth of July holiday

Updated: 2 hours ago
A small business owner in Wichita is honoring her newly enlisted son by donating portions of her sales to the Wounded Warrior Project.

News

Local baker 'frosting it forward'

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Having to wear a mask doesn’t stop most from celebrating the Fourth in public

Updated: 2 hours ago
For those who celebrated the Fourth in public in Wichita – this year’s celebration looked a little different with masks now required inside in most cases, or outside when social distancing of six feet isn't possible.

News

Fourth of July Chicken N Pickle celebration with masks

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

KHP asking for help to solve hit-and-run accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
KHP is asking if you were a witness to the accident to call (316) 744-0451 to provide information.

Latest News

News

Wichitans call for congressional investigation into Vanessa Guillen’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
The organizer of the event, Jennifer Retana, said she organized the protest to stand in solidarity with Guillen’s family and to demand a congressional investigation into her death.

News

Wichitans call for congressional investigation into Vanessa Guillen's death

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Field Dinosaur Park offers unique Fourth of July celebration

Updated: 5 hours ago
It held an event featuring a red, white and blue dinosaur activity and a drum-led parade around the park.

News

Field Dinosaur Park holds Fourth of July celebration

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Face mask protest held outside Wichita mayor's home

Updated: 5 hours ago