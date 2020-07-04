Face mask protest held outside Wichita mayor’s home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A small group of protesters gathered outside of Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple’s home earlier Saturday to protest the city’s mandatory face mask ordinance.

In reaction, Whipple and his family set out a cooler of water and other beverages for the protesters and set out a sign that said, “Welcome everyone to our home, feel free to take the drinks and stay hydrated. Have a healthy and happy Fourth of July.”

The mayor shared the sign and cooler on social media, saying in part, “I love our constitution and I am thankful for the right to peacefully protest. This is Independence Day, Chelsea and I get to talk to our children about the First Amendment.”

Looks like some folks have organized a protest in front of our home today over the mask ordinance. So far the Facebook... Posted by Brandon Whipple on Saturday, July 4, 2020

