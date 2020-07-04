Field Dinosaur Park offers unique Fourth of July celebration

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some parents decided to spend their holiday at Field Dinosaur Park in Derby.

The park held a Fourth of July celebration of their own.

It held an event featuring a red, white and blue dinosaur activity and a drum-led parade around the park.

A mom at the park said this was a great opportunity, not only to celebrate the holiday with her children but to also learn about the dinosaurs.

“We didn’t really have any other plans, as far as setting off fireworks, and so it was just something extremely fun, unique to do, different for sure.”

Fourth of July gifts were given to all the marchers at the parade.

