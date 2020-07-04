Advertisement

Quiet Independence Day weather across Kansas

Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Dean Jones says, most of Kansas will be dry this holiday weekend and we’ll see typical July highs, in the lower 90s, but temperatures will likely soar back into triple-digit again late next week.

The Fourth will by dry, but humid, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s statewide under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky by afternoon and light winds. Scattered showers or storms will be possible later this evening and overnight, but the activity shouldn’t spark-up until most of the fireworks festivities have been wrapped-up. The best chance for a few storms will be across western Kansas. Watch for the July Full Moon too, better known as the “Buck Moon” or “Thunder Moon”, should be a pretty sight if clouds cooperate.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 90s. More isolated storms will be possible for parts of the state Sunday evening and again Monday afternoon but widespread severe weather or heavy rains are not expected.

Most of the rest of next week looks dry right now but high humidity and triple-digit temperatures will overtake Kansas by Wednesday then stick around through next weekend. Heat indices between 105-110 will be common through this time frame.

Wichita Area Forecast:

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 92.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 70.

Sunday: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 90.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds, isolated storm or two after midnight. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 70.

Mon: High: 91 Mostly sunny, isolated PM storms.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 72 Sunny.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny. Isolated storms overnight.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 102 Low: 76 Mostly sunny

