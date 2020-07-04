Scattered storms possible over the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says scattered storms will be possible for some over the next few days.

Tonight, scattered storms will be possible in western Kansas. If you’re going to be outside, stay weather aware so you know if there is a storm approaching your area. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s overnight.

Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with spotty storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. The wind will stay mild.

A few storms will linger Sunday night into early Monday morning. Highs on Monday will stay in the low 90s. We’ll stay sunny and mild through Tuesday, but it’s going to heat up through the rest of the week.

Highs will return to the upper 90s to low 100s Thursday. We’ll stay in triple digits through the next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon/evening storms. Wind: E 5-10. High: 89.

Tomorrow night: Isolated storms. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 70.

Monday: Morning isolated storms then mostly sunny. Wind: Light. High: 91.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 72 Sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny. Isolated storm overnight.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 102 Low: 78 Mostly sunny

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.