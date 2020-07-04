Wichitans call for congressional investigation into Vanessa Guillen’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group of peaceful protesters gathered near McConnell Air Force Base Saturday morning to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen, a soldier from Fort Hood who was found killed earlier this week.

The organizer of the event, Jennifer Retana, said she organized the protest to stand in solidarity with Guillen’s family and to demand a congressional investigation into her death.

She said she doesn’t believe what happened to Guillen is fair.

“We wanted to stand here and ask for justice, ask for a congressional investigation on the case of Vanessa and not just for Vanessa, but for every soldier who has been sexually harassed and actually killed.”

Since Guillen’s case gained national attention, many soldiers have come forward saying they have also been harassed in the military. That’s why Retana said she believes it’s important to stand in support with them.

“I have a mother, a sister, cousins, grandma,” attendee Jesus Parra said. “If you’re a human there’s no need for me to do anything to you. Not only that, she was doing it for America. She was out there giving her life.”

She plans on having more events to raise awareness for the issue in the future.

