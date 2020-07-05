Advertisement

Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

Demonstrators in Baltimore used ropes to topple a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbor.
Demonstrators in Baltimore used ropes to topple a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbor.(Source: WBFF/CNN)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city’s Inner Harbor on Saturday night.

Demonstrators used ropes to topple the monument near the Little Italy neighborhood, news outlets reported.

Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, Confederate figures and others. They say the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the statue was owned by the city and dedicated in 1984 by former Mayor William Donald Schaefer and President Ronald Reagan.

A spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young told The Sun the toppling of the statue is a part of a national and global reexamination over monuments "that may represent different things to different people."

"We understand the dynamics that are playing out in Baltimore are part of a national narrative," Lester Davis said.

Statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalized in cities such as Miami; Richmond, Virginia; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Boston, where one was decapitated.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Nathan's July 4 hot dog eating contest forges on despite coronavirus

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Changes to accomodate for the virus include a move indoors, a smaller invited field to allow for social distancing and everyone wearing masks and gloves where possible.

National Politics

Kanye West tweets he’s running for president

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
With approximately four months left to the November election, the rapper would not be able to get listed on the ballot in several states.

National

Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Martha Bellisle
The 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with two counts of vehicular assault.

Coronavirus

For nation’s birthday, Trump stokes the divisions within US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

Latest News

News

Local baker ‘frosting it forward’ for the Fourth of July holiday

Updated: 2 hours ago
A small business owner in Wichita is honoring her newly enlisted son by donating portions of her sales to the Wounded Warrior Project.

News

Local baker 'frosting it forward'

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Having to wear a mask doesn’t stop most from celebrating the Fourth in public

Updated: 2 hours ago
For those who celebrated the Fourth in public in Wichita – this year’s celebration looked a little different with masks now required inside in most cases, or outside when social distancing of six feet isn't possible.

News

Fourth of July Chicken N Pickle celebration with masks

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

KHP asking for help to solve hit-and-run accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
KHP is asking if you were a witness to the accident to call (316) 744-0451 to provide information.

News

Wichitans call for congressional investigation into Vanessa Guillen’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
The organizer of the event, Jennifer Retana, said she organized the protest to stand in solidarity with Guillen’s family and to demand a congressional investigation into her death.