Excessive heat returns this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quiet start to the morning across Kansas with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will jump into the 80s by mid-morning and slowly rise in to the upper 80s and low 90s by afternoon. By 3-4 p.m. a few storms may develop in the afternoon heat with areas of southern Kansas seeing the best chance of seeing a pop-up type storm. Expect widely scattered late day and evening storms to diminish after sunset. No severe weather is expected, however a few storms may produce occasional lightning strikes and brief heavy downpours. More clouds tonight, however northern Kansas will remain mostly clear with morning lows dropping into the 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures will remain near normal (for early July) through Tuesday, then the heat builds across the Plains Wednesday through next weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will be near or above 100 degrees with heat indices between 105-108. Limited chances of rain through the period, if we see any precipitation it will mainly occur during the overnight hours.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon/evening storms. Wind: E 5-10. High: 89.

Tonight: Any storms ending after sunset, mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 70.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 91.

Monday night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 71.

Tue: High: 93 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 72 Sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny. Isolated storm overnight.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny. Isolated storm overnight.

Sat: High: 102 Low: 78 Mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Sun: High: 99 Low: 74 Sunny and hot.

