Having to wear a mask doesn’t stop most from celebrating the Fourth in public

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the Fourth of July holiday marking the first full day of the mask mandate in Wichita, that didn’t stop some people from celebrating.

“I think masks are a minor thing to prevent possibly a really big issue and it’s not that big of a deal to do it,” Branden Tran, who celebrated the Fourth at Chicken N Pickle, said.

“I think it’s something to help stop the spread,” Angela Fooshee, who also celebrated the Fourth at Chicken N Pickle, said. “My biggest thing is that, what if we are asymptomatic and we don’t know that we’re carrying it? That’s the biggest reason to wear a mask -- not just for us but for the other person beside us who may have an underlying health condition.”

For those who celebrated the Fourth in public in Wichita – this year’s celebration looked a little different with masks now required inside in most cases, or outside when social distancing of six feet isn’t possible.

At Chicken N Pickle, if you show up without a mask, one is provided for you.

“We’ve ensured we have somebody at our front entrance that’s always prepared to hand out masks so even if someone arrives and they don’t have a mask with them we are providing them with out,” Kelsey Rockett, Chicken N Pickle manager, said.

Rockett said while the Fourth isn't usually a busy day for them anyway, she thinks the mask mandate passed by the city Friday caused less people to come out to celebrate the holiday.

“I think people are concerned when they first show up, but once they realize they don’t have to wear it when they’re eating, when they’re drinking, they don’t have to wear it, when they’re playing pickleball and really they only have to wear it when they’re within six feet of another person,” Rockett said. “You’re not wearing your mask as much as you think you are.”

Rockett also said that not that many people have shown up to the restaurant with their own masks.

