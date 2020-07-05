Heat will rise over the next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says the heat will ramp up over the next week.

Isolated storms will be possible through early Sunday evening, ending around the time the sun goes down. The sky will turn partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Monday, we’ll have a mostly sunny start to the day with another round of afternoon/evening summertime storms. These will be very spotty and they’ll end in the evening. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s which is a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of the year.

Sunshine will take over Tuesday and Wednesday with highs warming into the mid 90s.

We’ll get even hotter through the rest of the week, with our high up to 100 Thursday. We’ll have another round of scattered showers and storms Thursday evening, then sunshine will take over through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Expect highs around 100 for the next weekend and into the next work week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon/evening storms. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 90.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 72.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 94.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 72 Sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon/evening storms.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 102 Low: 78 Sunny.

Sun: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

