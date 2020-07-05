Kansas News Digest

Hello!

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Kansas. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Kansas City Bureau at 800-852-4844 or apkansascity@ap.org.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

AROUND THE STATE:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KANSAS ST

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Some Kansas State athletes were among about 100 people who protested this weekend over an insensitive tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd. Those attending the rally in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday said the university administration’s promise to launch initiatives to address racial injustice at the school did not go far enough, according to The Wichita Eagle.

EXCHANGES:

EXCHANGE-VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME

LINDSBORG, Kan. — Monette Johnson wants her husband, Chuck, to see another of the wheat harvests that have been so central to his life. By Kansas News Service. SENT: 1,500 words, for use this weekend.

EXCHANGE-VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIRACLE RECOVERY

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The story of what happened to the Brewster family of Kansas City, Kansas, may be as tragic as any in this pandemic that has taken thousands of lives. By the Kansas City Star. SENT: 1,700 words. For use this weekend.

EXCHANGE-RACIAL JUSTICE-KANSAS LAW ENFORCEMENT MISCONDUCT

TOPEKA, Kan. — For Brandon Johnson, the journey to leading the Kansas board that regulates police officers began 15 years ago, with his face to the ground on a Wichita street and an officer’s knee in his back. By the Wichita Eagle. For weekend use.

BRIEFS:

KANSAS CITY SHOOTINGS — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities said three people were killed and two others were injured in three separate shootings in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

SPORTS:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KANSAS ST

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Some Kansas State athletes were among about 100 people who protested this weekend over an insensitive tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd. Those attending the rally in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday said the university administration’s promise to launch initiatives to address racial injustice at the school did not go far enough, according to The Wichita Eagle.

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.