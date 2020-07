WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for assistance in solving a hit-and-run case.

Around 2:35 p.m. Saturday, a hit-and-run occurred on the ramp from I-135 northbound to Kellogg involving a motorcycle and a silver pickup.

KHP is asking if you were a witness to the accident to call (316) 744-0451 to provide information.

