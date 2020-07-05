KS Lottery
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
07-16-18-24-40, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4
(seven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, forty; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)
0-4-7
(zero, four, seven)
5-1-1
(five, one, one)
01-03-18-24-31, Cash Ball: 3
(one, three, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-one; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
Red Balls: 1-14, White Balls: 10-23
(Red Balls: one, fourteen; White Balls: ten, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
16-21-27-60-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million