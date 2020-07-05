KS Lottery

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

07-16-18-24-40, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4

(seven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, forty; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)

0-4-7

(zero, four, seven)

5-1-1

(five, one, one)

01-03-18-24-31, Cash Ball: 3

(one, three, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-one; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $220,000

Red Balls: 1-14, White Balls: 10-23

(Red Balls: one, fourteen; White Balls: ten, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

16-21-27-60-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million