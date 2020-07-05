Advertisement

Local artist painting mural of Vanessa Guillen

Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local artist is painting a mural to honor Vanessa Guillen at Meridian and Maple.

Ricardo Trejo said he decided to paint the mural to raise awareness of what happened to Guillen.

While Trejo said he hasn’t painted in a long time, Trejo has spent the last week painting the mural.

Hearing Guillen's story inspired him to paint the mural for people to know and remember her face, something he said is special to him.

“When I started tracing the lines, my hands were shaking,” Trejo said. “This is the first time that happened to me.”

Trejo said a lot of people have stopped by to admire and take pictures of the mural.

“I think it’s sad, the whole story. I was in the military and I was at Fort Hood and it kind of made me realize some of the experiences I had there and how serious they really were,” Zay Jones said. “It’s just messed up what happened but like I said it captured her essence and she’s still here. Her energy is still here because of art like this.”

They hope Guillen’s story continues to shed light on the stories of many people who have also been through similar situations.

A vigil for Guillen will be held on July 26 at 2502 W. Maple.

