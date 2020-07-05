Advertisement

Local baker ‘frosting it forward’ for the Fourth of July holiday

Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A small business owner in Wichita is honoring her newly enlisted son by donating portions of her sales to the Wounded Warrior Project.

“I donate every month, but it’s … a non-profit and they’ve always been local,” Amy Smith said, “but because it was the Fourth of July and my son’s in the military and I’ve just learned so much about the military life now.”

Smith is one of Wichita’s many home bakers. She bakes, decorates and fills orders in her spare time after she clocks out at her day job. But for July and August, she’s “frosting it forward.”

"I felt like that was a great organization to give back to. Even when they're getting sweets and things that they need for their celebration, they know it's going back to a good cause too."

From inside her own kitchen, Smith has been selling her baked goods for years now. All to raise money for different causes but this time she says it's a little more personal.

Smith's 19-year-old son enlisted in the Army National Guard right after high school.

Now being a military mother, Smith said it comes full circle knowing she can try to help other military moms whose child could benefit from her Wounded Warrior donation.

"I shipped cookies to some families that he became close with over Easter. So I know that there is a huge need for that support and it's really amazing how quickly you become a family."

Smith has recently seen more traffic on her “Confections of a Midnight Baker” Facebook page because of the fundraiser.

