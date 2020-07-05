Woman missing in Rose Hill found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE (3:15 a.m.): Jerica has been found safe. Thank you for sharing her story

Police in Rose Hill are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

22-year-old Jerica R. Smiley is a white female, 5′6″ tall, 120 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She went missing from the Sienna Ranch Area at SW 150th and Butler Road.

She was last seen wearing a tank top and shorts.

Police say Jerica is from Texas and visiting family in Rose Hill. She has a history of seizures and functions at the level of a 14-year-old. Officials are also concerned because she does not have her medications.

She is believed to be on foot.

If you see her, or know anything about where she might be, you’re asked to call 911.

