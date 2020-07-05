Advertisement

Teenager dies after motorcycle struck in Cowley County

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old male has died after an accident involving a motorcycle in Winfield Saturday night.

The accident occurred at the 11000 block of 82nd Street before 10 p.m. when a 26-year-old woman in an SUV crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was wearing their helmet.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No injuries reported after house fire in S. Wichita

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dispatch reported around 2:30 p.m. that flames were still showing and that there were no reported injuries.

News

Woman missing in Rose Hill found safe

Updated: 13 hours ago
The woman is visiting Rose Hill from Texas and has a history of seizures.

News

Local baker ‘frosting it forward’ for the Fourth of July holiday

Updated: 18 hours ago
A small business owner in Wichita is honoring her newly enlisted son by donating portions of her sales to the Wounded Warrior Project.

News

Local baker 'frosting it forward'

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

News

Having to wear a mask doesn’t stop most from celebrating the Fourth in public

Updated: 18 hours ago
For those who celebrated the Fourth in public in Wichita – this year’s celebration looked a little different with masks now required inside in most cases, or outside when social distancing of six feet isn't possible.

News

Fourth of July Chicken N Pickle celebration with masks

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

KHP seeks help to solve hit-and-run involving a motorcycle

Updated: 18 hours ago
KHP is asking if you were a witness to the accident to call (316) 744-0451 to provide information.

News

Wichitans call for congressional investigation into Vanessa Guillen’s death

Updated: 20 hours ago
The organizer of the event, Jennifer Retana, said she organized the protest to stand in solidarity with Guillen’s family and to demand a congressional investigation into her death.

News

Wichitans call for congressional investigation into Vanessa Guillen's death

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Field Dinosaur Park offers unique Fourth of July celebration

Updated: 21 hours ago
It held an event featuring a red, white and blue dinosaur activity and a drum-led parade around the park.