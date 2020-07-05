Teenager dies after motorcycle struck in Cowley County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old male has died after an accident involving a motorcycle in Winfield Saturday night.

The accident occurred at the 11000 block of 82nd Street before 10 p.m. when a 26-year-old woman in an SUV crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was wearing their helmet.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.