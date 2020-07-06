Another heat wave rolling our way soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Mark Larson says the heat’s on along with the return of higher humidity so get set to sweat some more this week.

Monday, we’ll have a mostly sunny start to the day with another round of afternoon/evening summertime storms. These will be very spotty and they’ll end in the evening. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s which is a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of the year.

Isolated storms will be possible this evening but anything that does develop should fade by midnight. Skies will turn clear overnight with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Look for lots of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s.

It’ll get much hotter Thursday through the weekend with afternoon highs ranging from 100 to 104. Factor in higher humidity by hump-day through early next week and we’ll most likely see heat indices climb to 105 to 110.

The next 7 to 10 days will be mostly dry other than a random heat of the day thunderstorms or two so simply put, heat wave, is the weather headline.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; a few isolated afternoon storms. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 91.

Tonight: Storms end quickly then mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 93.

Tomorrow night: Clearing, muggy. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 72.

Wed: High: 96 Sunny.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; breezy. Isolated PM storms.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 76 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 101 Low: 76 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 103 Low: 77 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 101 Low: 78 Mostly sunny.

