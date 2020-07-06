Chiefs sign Mahomes to 10-year deal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl championship already under his belt, Patrick Mahomes agrees to a long-term deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs signed Mahomes to a 10-year deal and that the contract is reportedly the richest deal in NFL history. The deal locks up the star signal-caller through the 2031 season.

Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes now have a 12-year commitment. pic.twitter.com/3j8NYur0aP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

In his young career, Mahomes, 24, has thrown for 9,412 yards with 76 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 31 regular-season games. In five playoff games, he’s thrown for 1,474 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.

