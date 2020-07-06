Advertisement

Chiefs sign Mahomes to 10-year deal

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl championship already under his belt, Patrick Mahomes agrees to a long-term deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs signed Mahomes to a 10-year deal and that the contract is reportedly the richest deal in NFL history. The deal locks up the star signal-caller through the 2031 season.

In his young career, Mahomes, 24, has thrown for 9,412 yards with 76 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 31 regular-season games. In five playoff games, he’s thrown for 1,474 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.

