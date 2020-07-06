Advertisement

Georgia sub shop workers fired for making bread dough noose

Pedestrians pass by a Jimmy John's sandwich shop, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in Atlanta.
Pedestrians pass by a Jimmy John's sandwich shop, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/David Goldman)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Four employees of a Georgia sandwich shop have been fired after making a noose out of bread dough and filming themselves playing with it.

A video posted to social media of the workers at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock shows one employee draping the bread dough noose over the neck of another and yanking it as other workers laugh.

The workers who are shown in the video appear to be white.

The Telegraph of Macon reports the clip was posted on Snapchat and later shared across social media, receiving thousands of views.

Customers threatened to boycott the sandwich shop over the incident. Jimmy John’s condemned the behavior in a Twitter statement and said the employees were fired.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Royals announce new 60-game schedule

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Royals released a revised 2020 schedule of games.

News

Need a mask? Here’s where you can get one

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Wichita Police Department received a donation of 10,000 KN95 masks to distribute to the public as a statewide mask mandate is in effect and a local order is in place for the City of Wichita.

News

More people, businesses cover up as face masks become mandatory in Wichita

Updated: 1 hours ago
Since face masks became mandatory in the City of Wichita Friday (July 3), more people and places in town are covering up. But one of the questions that follows Friday’s special meeting where the ordinance passed is, how can the city make mask-wearing in public a requirement when Sedgwick County decided only to make it a recommendation?

National

Ringo Starr celebrates his 80th birthday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Ringo Starr is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Latest News

National

Kaepernick, ESPN team up for documentary series on his life

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. was announced Monday.

National Politics

Treasury names 650K small businesses receiving govt loans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writers
The government handed out $521 billion through the paycheck protection program, a crucial piece of the government's $2 trillion rescue package.

National

Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.

Forecast

Summer heat expanding this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hotter weather returns as the week continues

National Politics

South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Noem didn't wear a mask on the plane and chatted with the president as the flight returned to Washington, D.C., according to her spokesperson, Maggie Seidel.

News

Governor responds after Kan. newspaper’s post equates mask mandate with Holocaust

Updated: 2 hours ago
A weekly Kansas newspaper whose publisher is a county Republican Party chairman posted a cartoon on its Facebook page likening the Democratic governor’s order requiring people to wear masks in public to the roundup and murder of millions of Jews during the Holocaust.