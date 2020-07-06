Haysville man arrested for 2nd-degree murder in NE Wichita deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrest a 37-year-old Haysville man in connection with a June 29 deadly shooting in northeast Wichita.

Police arrested Zachary L. Province on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm in the June 29 shooting death of 25-year-old Joshua Steele in the 6900 block of East Ayesbury Circle.

Wichita police said Province was treated for a gunshot wound at an area hospital and booked into jail after his release Sunday (July 5).

At about 5:15 a.m. June 29, officers responded to the shooting call on Ayesbury Circle. Upon arrival, they found Steele, injured and unresponsive from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police said the investigation revealed that Steele and his girlfriend were at a friend’s home on Ayesbury Court when Province arrived and “a disturbance ensued concerning property.”

“During the disturbance, multiple shots were fired, striking Stetele,” police said.

While police arrested Province, they said the investigation is ongoing.

