Kansas News Digest

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas reported 982 more confirmed coronavirus cases and three more deaths as the state seeks to combat the surging outbreak with a mask mandate. SENT: 130 words. May be updated.

BRIEFS:

FIREWORKS FIRE — Authorities are blaming fireworks for a blaze that caused an estimated $10,500 in damage to a Junction City duplex.

KANSAS KILLINGS — Authorities say two men have been killed in separate shootings in Kansas City, Kansas.

SLAIN WOMAN-BURGLARY — Authorities are investigating after finding a homicide victim inside a suburban Kansas City home while responding to a burglary.

KANSAS CITY HOMICIDE ARREST — Police have identified a suspect arrested in a Kansas City shooting death following a police chase into Kansas last week.

SPORTS:

None at this hour.

