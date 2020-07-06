Advertisement

Do Not Drink Order issued for Kingman

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a “Do Not Drink Order” for the City of Kingman. That order went into effect today (Monday, July 6) and will remain in place until rescinded by KDHE.

Here are some guidelines from KDHE:

  • DO NOT GIVE THE WATER TO INFANTS. Infants below the age of six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the maximum contaminant level (MCL) could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die.
  • Water, juice, and formula for children under six months of age should not be prepared with tap water. Bottled water or other water low in nitrates should be used for infants until further notice.
  • DO NOT BOIL THE WATER. Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated, because nitrates remain behind when the water evaporates.
  • Water should not be ingested or used for brushing teeth. Use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from an automatic icemaker.
  • Do not use water to cook or prepare food.
  • Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested.
  • The water may be used to flush toilets.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the Do Not Drink Order on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Kingman asked residents earlier to restrict their water usage to “sanitary purposes only” and initially said there was an issue with supply.

