Man accused of killing 2 at Wichita hotel charged with capital murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man accused of killing two people in January at the Hotel at WaterWalk in the 700 block of South Main, heard formal charges against him Monday (July 6) In Sedgwick County District Court.

Kyle Young ins charged with capital murder, aggravated burglary, and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

On the call in January, Wichita police officers found George 27-year-old Goerge Kirksey and 22-year-old Alicia Roman with multiple gunshot wounds at Hotel at WaterWalk. Both died at the scene. Police said Kirksey and Roman were inside a hotel room when Young entered the room and shot them both before running from the scene.

