More people, businesses cover up as face masks become mandatory in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Since face masks became mandatory in the City of Wichita Friday (July 3), more people and places in town are covering up. But one of the questions that follows Friday’s special meeting where the ordinance passed is, how can the city make mask-wearing in public a requirement when Sedgwick County decided only to make it a recommendation?

On Friday, the ordinance narrowly passed 4-3. The Wichita City Council members opposed to the ordinance expressed concerns over the legality of the move. However, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said the city’s power to make this a requirement is embedded in the state’s constitution. He said the issue should be about public health and not politics.

However, three members of the city council said a further legal review of the ordinance was needed to make sure it complied with the law.

“I think we need to review this as soon as possible. Give us some time to look into this and hopefully, we can get some more legal input on this,” said Wichita City Council member Jef Blubaugh, representing the city’s fourth district.

Blubaugh said his main concern is how quickly the council acted on the ordinance without outside legal advice.

“Wearing a mask is a great idea, but coming down to what you can do, what you can’t do, I don’t want to police that,” he said. “I think we’re treading down a dangerous path in mandating this.”

Whipple said he worked with the city’s legal department to ensure he and the city were on a strong legal footing to mandate masks.

“At the city level, our home rule is actually embedded in our Kansas State Constitution, which means it’s at the highest level of authority,” Whipple said.

He said he also reached out to the municipality advocacy group, National League of Cities, which he said told him the city has the legal authority to pass this ordinance.

Blubaugh said he’s hoping Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt will review what the city passed and provide guidance.

“What is enforceable, what isn’t enforceable, and help provide us whether this is even legal or not,” he said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Schmidt Monday and received the following response:

“As we explained last week, the Legislature has limited the governor’s use of emergency powers under the Kansas Emergency Management Act. Under those new limitations, counties may opt out of the governor’s emergency orders by adopting less-stringent alternatives. Cities do not have authority to enforce the governor’s orders, including the order regarding facemasks.

“However, under the Kansas Constitution, cities do have home rule authority to legislate locally regarding their own affairs. Under that authority – which is different from the Kansas Emergency Management Act – cities generally may adopt their own ordinances on any subject unless the Legislature or some other provision of law prohibits them from doing so. To the best of our knowledge, the Legislature has not enacted state law that prohibits cities from enacting local ordinances that regulate the wearing of facemasks.”

The City of Wichita encourages residents with questions or concerns about the facemask ordinance to call the city’s new mask hotline at 316-303-8255, email masks@wichita.gov or visit Wichita.gov/coronavirus. The city asks that residents don’t call 911 about facemasks.

