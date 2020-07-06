Advertisement

Police investigate overnight shooting in E. Wichita

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting reported in the area of Kellogg and Grove in east Wichita. Police classify the incident that involved life-threatening injuries to a 20-year-old man and non-life-threatening injuries to a 21-year-old man as an aggravated battery.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday (July 6), officers responded to a shooting near Kellogg and Grove. Upon arrival, they found a 20-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to his body. A 21-year-old man arrived at a local hospital via private vehicle, also with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

“The initial investigation revealed an unknown suspect shot at the victim’s vehicle while on the eastbound lanes of Kellogg,” police said. “Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting and are asking for the public’s help.”

Police said this was not a random incident and ask anyone with information to call WPD detectives at 316- 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

