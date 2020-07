RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Riley County Police are asking for help in locating a 10-year-old boy.

Patrick went missing from a house in the 4900 block of West 59th Avenue in Riley County. He was last seen in undergarments and no shirt.

If spotted, dial 911 or call (785) 537-2112.

This is Patrick. He is a 10 year old boy missing from a house in the 4900 block of W 59th Ave in Riley County, KS. He... Posted by RileyCountyPD on Sunday, July 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.