Summer heat expanding this week

Temperature trend is up throughout the week
Temperature trend is up throughout the week(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that hot weather is going to expand across the area in the coming days, and will reach dangerous levels as the week continues.

Evening storms in Kansas will fade away and skies will be mostly clear into Tuesday morning. Lows will be down in the 60s and 70s with light winds. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s Tuesday afternoon with light southeast winds. Heat indices will climb into the mid and upper 90s for central and eastern Kansas.

Look for some of the hottest weather to hit on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures could easily bump up around 100 in many areas, and the added humidity will make it feel hotter. Heat indices could climb to around 105 by Thursday afternoon.

Chances for thunderstorms will impact northern Kansas Wednesday night, with much better chance for thunderstorms arriving Thursday evening across central and eastern Kansas. Those storms could produce some gusty winds to 60 mph.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Evening storms end, then mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-10. High: 94.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Wed: High: 96 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 75 Partly cloudy; evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 76 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 77 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 78 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

