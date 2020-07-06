Two shot near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt early Monday morning.

It happened near Kellogg and Grove just after 12:30 a.m.

Police say one victim was on the scene when they arrived, another person showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Both were in a car when they were shot.

Police are asking for your help as they investigate what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

