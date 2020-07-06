Advertisement

Two shot near downtown Wichita

Two people were hurt in an overnight shooting at Kellogg and Grove
Two people were hurt in an overnight shooting at Kellogg and Grove
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt early Monday morning.

It happened near Kellogg and Grove just after 12:30 a.m.

Police say one victim was on the scene when they arrived, another person showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Both were in a car when they were shot.

Police are asking for your help as they investigate what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

