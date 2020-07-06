Advertisement

Via Christi treats nearly a dozen fireworks injuries

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Via Christi says they treated 11 people with fireworks-related injuries. Of those three of the people had to be admitted for treatment and one person suffered critical injuries.

Three of the people were hurt before the Fourth of July, the rest came in during the weekend. Via Christi expects more outpatient injuries today.

An official with the hospital says the biggest issue this year was “Smoke Sticks” that malfunctioned.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Do Not Drink Order issued for Kingman

Updated: 1 hour ago
The city of Kingman said earlier there was an issue with the amount of water available.

Coronavirus

Do masks inhibit your breathing?

Updated: 3 hours ago
We are hearing concerns from viewers that wearing a mask lowers your oxygen levels and impedes your ability to breathe. We put it to the test, along with Dr. Justin Sandall, who is an anesthesiologist with Ascension Via Christi.

News

Masks Q&A With a Doctor

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Do cloth masks affect your breathing?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|

Latest News

News

Two shot near downtown Wichita

Updated: 5 hours ago
Two people were shot near downtown Wichita overnight.

News

Augusta Community Caring Center asking for donation thefts to stop

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Caring Center runs a pantry and utility support program for those needing help in Augusta, along with racks full of clothes and household items they provide to people in Butler County for free.

News

Augusta Community Caring Center Thefts

Updated: 13 hours ago
"If you come when we’re open, we’ll give it to you for free, please don’t make extra work for us." The Augusta Community Caring Center is asking people to provide them with respect after a string of people rummaging through their donation drop off and walking off with the donations.

News

Wichita Fire Department reminding public to properly dispose of, clean up firework debris

Updated: 13 hours ago
The last day to legally light off fireworks in Wichita is July 5.

News

Wichita Fire Department reminding public to properly dispose of, clean up firework debris

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Missing Riley County boy found safe

Updated: 14 hours ago
A 10-year-old boy is missing in Riley County.