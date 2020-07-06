Via Christi treats nearly a dozen fireworks injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Via Christi says they treated 11 people with fireworks-related injuries. Of those three of the people had to be admitted for treatment and one person suffered critical injuries.

Three of the people were hurt before the Fourth of July, the rest came in during the weekend. Via Christi expects more outpatient injuries today.

An official with the hospital says the biggest issue this year was “Smoke Sticks” that malfunctioned.

