Wichita Fire Department reminding public to properly dispose of, clean up firework debris

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the Fourth of July coming to a close, the Wichita Fire Department is asking a couple things from the public -- to be careful when disposing used fireworks and to clean up all left over debris.

The last day to legally light off fireworks in the city is July 5.

Wichita Fire Marshall Stuart Bevis said the best way to properly dispose of unused fireworks is to soak them thoroughly and then wrap them air-tight in plastic wrap, Ziploc or trash bags, then they can be thrown in the trash.

“We want you to pick it up and throw it away but let it cool,” Bevis said. “Make sure it’s hosed down and cooled before you do that because I think we may have had a fire last night that was like a trash can due to disposed fireworks.”

With Sunday being the last night the public is allowed to light off fireworks, Bevis urged people to be conscious of their neighbors.

"After midnight, there's a lot of people who work and it's not very good neighbors to be shooting things off after that time frame."

Bevis said that the fire department received over 200 calls on the Fourth and issued over 40 citations.

“We had a couple structure fires throughout the night. One of them, I know was fireworks related. The crews were extremely busy running up until just after like 12:30 or 1.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.