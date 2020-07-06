Advertisement

Wichita Fire Department reminding public to properly dispose of, clean up firework debris

Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the Fourth of July coming to a close, the Wichita Fire Department is asking a couple things from the public -- to be careful when disposing used fireworks and to clean up all left over debris.

The last day to legally light off fireworks in the city is July 5.

Wichita Fire Marshall Stuart Bevis said the best way to properly dispose of unused fireworks is to soak them thoroughly and then wrap them air-tight in plastic wrap, Ziploc or trash bags, then they can be thrown in the trash.

“We want you to pick it up and throw it away but let it cool,” Bevis said. “Make sure it’s hosed down and cooled before you do that because I think we may have had a fire last night that was like a trash can due to disposed fireworks.”

With Sunday being the last night the public is allowed to light off fireworks, Bevis urged people to be conscious of their neighbors.

"After midnight, there's a lot of people who work and it's not very good neighbors to be shooting things off after that time frame."

Bevis said that the fire department received over 200 calls on the Fourth and issued over 40 citations.

“We had a couple structure fires throughout the night. One of them, I know was fireworks related. The crews were extremely busy running up until just after like 12:30 or 1.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta Community Caring Center asking for donation thefts to stop

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Caring Center runs a pantry and utility support program for those needing help in Augusta, along with racks full of clothes and household items they provide to people in Butler County for free.

News

Augusta Community Caring Center Thefts

Updated: 30 minutes ago
"If you come when we’re open, we’ll give it to you for free, please don’t make extra work for us." The Augusta Community Caring Center is asking people to provide them with respect after a string of people rummaging through their donation drop off and walking off with the donations.

News

Wichita Fire Department reminding public to properly dispose of, clean up firework debris

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Riley County Police asking for help in locating 10-year-old boy

Updated: 2 hours ago
A 10-year-old boy is missing in Riley County.

Latest News

News

Local artist painting mural of Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 4 hours ago
A local artist is painting a mural to honor Vanessa Guillen at Seneca and Maple.

News

Mural of Vanessa Guillen being painted in west Wichita

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Kansas newspaper’s post equates mask mandate with Holocaust

Updated: 6 hours ago
A weekly Kansas newspaper whose publisher is a county Republican Party chairman posted a cartoon on its Facebook page likening the Democratic governor’s order requiring people to wear masks in public to the roundup and murder of millions of Jews during the Holocaust.

News

No injuries reported after house fire in S. Wichita

Updated: 8 hours ago
Dispatch reported around 2:30 p.m. that flames were still showing and that there were no reported injuries.

News

Teenager dies after motorcycle struck in Cowley County

Updated: 8 hours ago
One person has died after an accident involving a motorcycle in Winfield.

News

Woman missing in Rose Hill found safe

Updated: 20 hours ago
The woman is visiting Rose Hill from Texas and has a history of seizures.