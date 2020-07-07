2020 Bluestem High School grad killed in crash, woman arrested for DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office Monday identified an 18-year-old Augusta man killed in a July 4 head-on collision involving a Chevrolet Traverse and a motorcycle near Winfield Lake in Cowley County.

The sheriff’s office said 18-year-old Chase E. Augur died at the scene in the 11000 block of 82nd Road after the Traverse crossed the center of the road and struck Augur’s 1992 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The sheriff’s office said 28-year-old Kaitlyn M. Keeling, of Belle Plaine, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Bluestem High School was open Monday for students who wished to meet with a counselor.

