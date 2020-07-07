Advertisement

2020 Bluestem High School grad killed in crash, woman arrested for DUI

(KWTX)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office Monday identified an 18-year-old Augusta man killed in a July 4 head-on collision involving a Chevrolet Traverse and a motorcycle near Winfield Lake in Cowley County.

The sheriff’s office said 18-year-old Chase E. Augur died at the scene in the 11000 block of 82nd Road after the Traverse crossed the center of the road and struck Augur’s 1992 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The sheriff’s office said 28-year-old Kaitlyn M. Keeling, of Belle Plaine, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Bluestem High School was open Monday for students who wished to meet with a counselor.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Wichita teachers express concerns as they wait for guidance on starting school year

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Next week, the Kansas Department of Education will release its finalized recommendations for schools, within one month of the official start to the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Twin Lakes DMV closed, New DMV opens in Wichita

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Lily Wu
The Wichita Driver’s License Office located in the Twin Lakes Shopping Center is closed until Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

National

2 more Kansas City Royals test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals on Tuesday announced that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have tested positive for COVID-19. Both players released statements after giving the team permission to announce the positive tests.

Crime

Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested, accused of sexual encounters with 2 inmates

Updated: 3 hours ago
A detention deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Monday (July 6), accused of having sexual encounters with two female inmates at the Sedgwick County Jail.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas, Oklahoma added to New York’s quarantine list

Updated: 4 hours ago
New York Governor Andrew Tuesday announced Kansas, Oklahoma and Delaware among states meeting the state’s metrics to qualify for a travel advisory. This means anyone who travels TO New York from those states is required to quarantine for 14 days.

Breaking News

Homicide investigation underway after body found in N. Wichita

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Wichita Police Department is investigating a man’s death as a criminal homicide.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 10 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Sedgwick County needs poll workers

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Kansas in need of poll workers for Election Day

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Kansas Secretary of State said there is a significant need for election workers across the state.

News

Sports news gives fans sense of 'normal' after months of uncertainty

Updated: 18 hours ago