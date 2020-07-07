Big-time heat and strong storm chances

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Mark Larson says hot weather will become widespread across our region over the next few days, reaching dangerous levels by week’s end and into our weekend

Tuesday highs will top-out in the low to mid 90s Tuesday afternoon with light southeast winds under a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Tomorrow's heat indices will likely climb into the mid and upper 90s across central and eastern Kansas.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows ranging from the mid 60s northwest to the lower 70s southeast.

Some of the hottest weather this week will arrive Wednesday and Thursday when temps will easily climb to around 100 in many areas. Factor in much higher humidity by midweek and it will feel even hotter. Heat indices should soar to over 105 by Thursday afternoon.

Thunderstorms will develop north of I-70 Wednesday night and could drop southward thru eastern Kansas early Thursday morning. Another round of storms will be possible for central and eastern Kansas Thursday evening into early Friday morning. A few stronger storms both Wednesday and Thursday could produce gusty winds to 60 mph or more.

The rest of the week and into the weekend look hot and dry with more high humidity.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 94.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 75.

Thu: High: 95 Early storms then partly cloudy; more storms overnight.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 72 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 98 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 71 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 70 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 98 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

