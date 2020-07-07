Chances for storms returning to Kansas midweek

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that thunderstorms will impact parts of the Plains during the middle of the week as hot weather continues to overspread much of the area. Some strong to severe thunderstorms are expected, especially across central and northern Kansas.

Low temperatures early Wednesday should be in the 60s and 70s with highs going well into the 90s. Some areas in western Kansas may hit 100, and because of the higher humidity farther east, it will feel like close to 100.

Thunderstorms will impact northern Kansas Wednesday evening and spread southeast with heavy downpours and gusty winds to 50 mph.

Chances for thunderstorms will increase for parts of the Plains Wednesday and Thursday. (KWCH)

Thursday will be hot for much of the state with chances for a few early AM showers or storms in the east, then another round of storms will be coming through Thursday evening. A few of these storms could be severe with gusty winds and heavy rains.

Much of the upcoming weekend will be dry with temperatures at their hottest on Saturday, then dropping a bit for Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-20. High: 96.

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy; a few storms after midnight. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 74.

Thu: High: 97 Becoming partly cloudy; late eve.-night storms.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 72 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 73 Sunny.