Advertisement

Florida man sentenced to life in 2018 death of Wichita couple in Barton County

Florida man sentenced to life for 2018 murders of Wichita couple
Florida man sentenced to life for 2018 murders of Wichita couple(kwch)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Barton County judge Monday sentenced a Florida man to life in prison for the deaths of Sonny and Pauline Carpenter, killed in 2018 in Barton County. The Wichita couple’s bodies were found in Arkansas.

Michael Fowler Jr. was the third convicted in the case after pleading guilty last year to two counts of murder. Two others are waiting for sentencing.

Last December, Fowler testified during the preliminary hearing for Kimberly Younger, the 52-year-old Florida woman accused of leading the group involved in the Carpenters’ deaths.

In Barton County District Court, Fowler testified that he was dating Younger for years before the murders, but thought her real name was Jenna Roberts. Fowler says he received Facebook messages from a man named Frank Zaitchik, telling him to commit murder as an initiation into a carnival mafia.

Fowler and Van Buren police said Younger posed as Zaitchik and messaged others to kill the Carpenters on the fairgrounds in Great Bend, where the couple was a vendor. Investigators say Younger used two other aliases.

Fowler testified they chose the Carpenters as targets for the crime because they would be easy targets. Investigators said they also found the gun used to kill the Carpenters in Youngers’ backpack.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meet the Candidates: U.S. Senate Race -- Dave Lindstrom

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

Doctors, parents raise concerns with relaxed vaccine requirements in Wichita Catholic schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
Doctors and parents in Wichita raise concerns over a policy change that relaxes vaccine requirements at Catholic schools in the Wichita Catholic Diocese. Since the decision made in late June, doctors in the area have written personal letters to the diocese, asking the bishop to review the change regarding vaccines.

News

Artista de Wichita honra la memoria de Vanessa Guillen con un mural

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

News

FactFinder 12 fact checks ad's claims against Kris Kobach

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Businesses, Wichita community responds to city's mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Petition calls for change to mascot at Hays High School

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Local artist painting mural of Vanessa Guillen -- Spanish version

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Royals announce new 60-game schedule

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Royals released a revised 2020 schedule of games.

News

Need a mask? Here’s where you can get one

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Wichita Police Department received a donation of 10,000 KN95 masks to distribute to the public as a statewide mask mandate is in effect and a local order is in place for the City of Wichita.

News

More people, businesses cover up as face masks become mandatory in Wichita

Updated: 6 hours ago
Since face masks became mandatory in the City of Wichita Friday (July 3), more people and places in town are covering up. But one of the questions that follows Friday’s special meeting where the ordinance passed is, how can the city make mask-wearing in public a requirement when Sedgwick County decided only to make it a recommendation?