Homicide investigation underway after body found in N. Wichita

(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a man’s death as a criminal homicide. An investigation into an incident involving the man led police to find his body in a vehicle in the 1500 block of North Broadway. Police say officers found the man’s body a little before noon Monday (July 6).

The incident wasn’t random and remains under investigation, police said. In a news release Tuesday, police did not identify the man.

Anyone with information should call WPD Investigations at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

