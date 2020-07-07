Kansas in need of poll workers for Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are less than a month away from the Primary Election and Sedgwick County still needs around 200 poll workers.

Because of the shortage, the county has lowered the age requirement. People as young as 16 can work at the polls this year.

The county says anyone who is eligible and interested should apply using this link: Sedgwick County Poll Worker Application

You can apply online, or print out and mail in your application.

The County says workers will have access to PPE on Election Day.

Most workers are paid $7.50 an hour. Election officials say precinct workers are there for around 15 hours. But, high school students can split that shift with another student if they cannot commit to working a full day.

“We are highly encouraging high school students,” said Sedgwick County Deputy Election Commissioner Melissa Schneiders. “We know school will not be in session that day. We do offer half days if you come with a partner. If one wants to work the first part of the day and the other works the afternoon, we will accept them to fill one full time position.”

Training starts next week.

The Election Office says it will have social distancing practices in place during all training hours.

Learn more about the upcoming election here: Sedgwick County Election

