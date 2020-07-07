Kansas, Oklahoma added to New York’s quarantine list

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New York Governor Andrew Tuesday announced Kansas, Oklahoma and Delaware among states meeting the state’s metrics to qualify for a travel advisory. This means anyone who travels TO New York from those states is required to quarantine for 14 days.

“The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average,” a news release from Cuomo’s office said.

The full list of states on New York’s travel advisory includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

“As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening. Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we’ve set metrics for community spread just as we set metrics for everything,” Governor Cuomo said. “...New Yorkers did the impossible - we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the best - and the last thing we need is to see another spike of COVID-19.”

