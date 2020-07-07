Advertisement

Kansas, Oklahoma added to New York’s quarantine list

Kansas added to New York's travel advisory list
Kansas added to New York's travel advisory list(mgn)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New York Governor Andrew Tuesday announced Kansas, Oklahoma and Delaware among states meeting the state’s metrics to qualify for a travel advisory. This means anyone who travels TO New York from those states is required to quarantine for 14 days.

“The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average,” a news release from Cuomo’s office said.

The full list of states on New York’s travel advisory includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

“As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening. Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we’ve set metrics for community spread just as we set metrics for everything,” Governor Cuomo said. “...New Yorkers did the impossible - we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the best - and the last thing we need is to see another spike of COVID-19.” 

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

DeVos rejects part-time reopening for schools amid pandemic

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday assailed plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week and said schools must be “fully operational” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Trump: We want to reopen schools

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke at a discussion on how to reopen U.S. schools.

Coronavirus

Debate over reopening schools amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
Local and federal officials are debating how to safely reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.

Latest News

National

Heat will stay stuck on extra high for July in most of US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By SETH BORENSTEIN AP Science Writer
Widespread and prolonged extreme heat is baking the contiguous United States and meteorologists see no relief in sight, except for a brief time in a corner of the Pacific Northwest.

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARCELO DE SOUSA and DAVID BILLER
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

National Politics

Biden wants US to produce more of its own pandemic supplies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden is promising to shift production of medical equipment and other key pandemic-fighting products “back to U.S. soil,” creating jobs and bolstering a domestic supply chain he says has been exposed as inadequate and vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak.

National

EPA approves first surface disinfectant products tested for the coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved two products for killing the novel coronavirus on surfaces following laboratory testing.

National

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY Associated Press
Faculty and employees have increasingly been demanding that their institutions mandate masks to slow virus transmission, signing letters and petitions

Coronavirus

CDC releases guidelines on youth sports safety

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with updated guidelines for youth sports safety in the age of COVID-19.