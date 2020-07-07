KS--Kansas News Digest, KS

Hello!

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Kansas. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Kansas City Bureau at 800-852-4844 or apkansascity@ap.org.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

WICHITA, Kan. — Most counties in Kansas have opted out of the governor’s mask requirement to slow the spread of coronavirus. By Roxana Hegeman. UPCOMING: 300 words.

BRIEFS:

— CHIEFS-FATAL CRASH-POLICE VAN — A former police officer was sentenced Tuesday to four months in jail for causing a 2018 wreck that killed a Kansas teenager and injured two others outside the stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs play.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONNECTICUT — Anyone traveling into Connecticut, New York or New Jersey from three additional states — Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma — must now self-quarantine for 14 days to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday visitors from three more states must quarantine for two weeks under an advisory aimed at travelers from COVID-19 hotspots. Residents from neighboring Delaware as well as Kansas and Oklahoma should self-quarantine for 14 days if visiting New Jersey, according to the governor.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW YORK — New York is now requiring people from three additional states to quarantine for 14 days as more individuals are testing positive for COVID-19 nationwide. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release that Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma now join a total of 19 states that qualify under New York’s metrics for community spread.

SPORTS:

None at this hour.

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.