KS Lottery
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-10-40-47-48, Lucky Ball: 15
(two, ten, forty, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
3-6-3
(three, six, three)
9-6-6
(nine, six, six)
09-14-16-21-30, Cash Ball: 23
(nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty; Cash Ball: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $230,000
Red Balls: 20-24, White Balls: 13-25
(Red Balls: twenty, twenty-four; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
Estimated jackpot: $69 million