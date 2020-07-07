Advertisement

Meet the Candidates: U.S. Senate Race -- Dave Lindstrom

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The August 4 primary election is quickly approaching.

One of the biggest races Eyewitness News is following is the U.S. Senate race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Roberts. Eleven Republicans and two Democrats are each vying for their party’s nomination.

To help you make an informed decision, we’re sitting down with some of the candidates to hear where they stand on some of the biggest issues.

